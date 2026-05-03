Posted in: BBC, Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: doctor who, SNL UK

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Responds to SNL UK, Sketch

Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared his reaction to seeing this weekend's SNL UK - including that Doctor Who sketch - live in-studio.

Article Summary Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies praised SNL UK after seeing the episode live in studio on Saturday night.

Davies was thrilled the show delivered a Doctor Who sketch, calling out its wild humor and sharply British tone.

The sketch aired during Aimee Lou Wood’s hosted episode, ahead of Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming SNL UK finale hosting gig.

Russell T. Davies also backed SNL UK’s premiere, showing his growing enthusiasm for the sketch series and its comedy.

When we read that Saturday Night Live UK was going to become a reality, we will readily admit that we keep a whole lot of hope tucked in the back of our brains that we would get a Doctor Who sketch. It just makes sense. It just seems right. And then, when we heard that Ncuti Gatwa, aka the Fifteenth Doctor, would be hosting the season finale of SNL UK, it felt like all of the stars had aligned to make it a reality. But leave it to SNL UK, following in the proud tradition of the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series doing things you don't expect, to hit us with a Doctor Who sketch on Saturday night, during the Aimee Lou Wood-hosted show. Not long after the Hammed Animashaun and Wood-starring sketch aired and the SNL UK cast took its final bow, we got to hear from none other than Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies about the show. But here's the kicker: Davies was there live in studio for the show – and he was kind enough to share his thoughts.

"SNL:UK! We saw it live in studio tonight, one of the best nights ever! What a cast, what a crew, what a production. They even did a Doctor Who sketch! "Doctor, what the fuck is that?" I love this show, it's wildly funny, and so British, swinging from satire to the absurd to echoes of Vic & Bob, and sometimes, like with the Pig Board tonight, there's a glimpse of something strange and dark and old lurking underneath. Genius! An absolute triumph. Congratulations @snluk and thank you for making us so welcome ♥️ @skytv"

"Saturday Night Live UK. I loved this! Properly! I laughed a LOT, it was so confident and strong and mad," Davies shared on Instagram in March, about the premiere episode, including an image of the SNL UK cast. "Paddington Bear with a real bear. Shakespeare becoming a Londoner. Honest film reviews, 'Lena, you first.' Graham Norton blessing the whole show. The shy baby made me hoot. An It's A Sin joke! Tina Fey's Agatha Christie. A Princess Di for the ages, she's still making me laugh today. And that 45 Seconds teetered on the brink of a much stranger, darker show. A big success in my book, I'm in!

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