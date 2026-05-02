Posted in: TV | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Gizmoplex Streaming Platform Closing

Radial will shutter the Mystery Science Theater 3000-dedicated platform Gizmoplex beginning in June, ceasing operations in September.

Article Summary Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Gizmoplex is shutting down, with apps ending June 30 and the website closing September 30.

Fans who bought Mystery Science Theater 3000 content on Gizmoplex should download purchases before the site goes offline.

Radial says Mystery Science Theater 3000 will remain available through FilmRise, Shout! TV, Prime Video, Roku, and more.

The Gizmoplex closure follows years of Mystery Science Theater 3000 success, as the franchise continues in new forms.

While Mystery Science Theater 3000 lives again in the form of The Rifftrax Experiments, which brings back favorites Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, the digital home in the Gizmoplex, which launched in 2022, will shutter its operations in September, giving fans a chance to scramble to download whatever they purchased before the site shuts down. The Gizmoplex apps will be the first to shut down on June 30th, before the website shuts down on September 30th. Radial Entertainment, which owns the rights to MST3K, will offer alternatives for fans to access the series in an email released today (via The Verge).

Mystery Science Theater 3000's Gizmoplex to Shut Down, Still Available on Other Platforms Like FilmRise and Shout! TV

The platform released the following statement:

"Dear Gizmoplex members: Unfortunately, on June 30, 2026, the Gizmoplex apps on platforms such as Roku, AppleTV, Android, and FireTV will cease operations, with the Gizmoplex website shutting down on September 30th, 2026. We know this platform has meant a lot to many of you – it was built for and by this community – so we don't share this news lightly.

What this means is that if you'd like to continue to have access to content you may have purchased on the Gizmoplex, you should download it to a personal drive well in advance of the September 30th website closure. More instructions on how to do so are available. We have significantly reduced the prices on Season 13 and past livestream events, so if you haven't had a chance to purchase them, now is the time to add them to your collection.

The good news is that while the Gizmoplex may be no more, MST3K isn't going anywhere. The show remains widely accessible, with its own 24/7 channel, on-demand episodes across many streaming platforms, as well as on the FilmRise app (free with ads), and via Shout! TV on Prime Video and Roku for ad-free viewing. If you need further assistance, you may send us a message via the contact form at shout-tv.com/contact. MSTies have always been the heart of this show. You've kept it alive across decades, formats, and platforms, and that means everything to us. We're grateful for each one of you. Thank you as always for your support."

The success of MST3K can't be understated, from its origins in 1988 during its KTMA-TV days to its cable runs on the Comedy Channel, Comedy Central, Sci-Fi (now SYFY), and Netflix. Its most recent Kickstarter campaign raised nearly $3 million for its RiffTrax Experiments, which brings back the aforementioned trio along with other fan favorites from the series' past.

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