Smackdown Recap – Murphy and Aalyah Sitting in a Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G

WWE Smackdown Recap for October 30th, 2020 Part 1

Michael Cole welcomes us to WWE Smackdown by shilling for Progressive Auto Insurance. Then Roman Reigns broods to the ring with Paul Heyman. Jey Uso is in the ring. Consequences will be doled out tonight. Consequences for us, the viewers, as WWE forces us to watch a recap of the match we just saw last weekend. Then Jey Uso experiences consequences because he has to cry on TV about losing to Reigns at Hell in a Cell. He claims Roman didn't really beat him since he attacked his brother.

Roman says Uso can make whatever excuses he wants. Roman said he'd make him quit, and that's what Uso did. He wants him to take the oath and fall in line. Uso wants to cry some more first. He says the title's got Roman trippin'. He asks how Roman could use Jimmy to make him quit. Roman responds: "how could I not?" He says that's what you have to do to have the Universal Championship and be the face of the WWE.

Roman says their entire family is behind Roman, including Afa and Sika, who were at Hell in a Cell to crown Roman. He tells Jey that if he doesn't swear fealty to Roman, he's out of the family. Roman is talking in this low, calm voice the whole time while Uso is screaming and crying. "I hate you, man! Why you gotta do me like that?!"

"I'm sure you do, right now," Roman responds. "But I love you. I've always loved you." Roman tells Uso that he has until the end of the night to fall in line. This angle is the best performance of Roman's career, and it's a shame it's happening to piped-in fake boos.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves transition from that emotional angle by talking about the one night of the year when the superstars of Raw and Smackdown's superstars go head to head: Survivor Series. There will be two qualifying matches tonight to make the Smackdown Survivor Series team. Daniel Bryan faces Jey Uso. Kevin Owens faces Dolph Ziggler. Smackdown faces a commercial break.

Kevin Owens heads to the ring. Then Dolph Ziggler heads to the ring with Robert Roode. How exciting!

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

This match is boring, not because these guys aren't talented, but because Ziggler has been so ruined by WWE booking for so long that it's literally impossible to be interested in anything involving him. The match's high point comes from Owens trash, talking: "What are you showing off?! Huh?! How to be a bitch?!" Hahaha.

Roode gets himself thrown out of the ringside area right before a commercial break. Owens wins with a stunner, a move that he probably shouldn't do because he doesn't do it nearly as well as Stone Cold Steve Austin, as much as I do like him.

Winner: Kevin Owens

The Progressive Match Flo is regressive because it's a look back at Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Natalya, Billie Kay, and Bianca Belair all try to convince Adam Pearce they're the one to lead Smackdown at Survivor Series. Pearce just wants to get out of here because he has an incest porno to film, so he tells them to just go have a match, and the winner can lead the team.

Corey Graves interviews Lars Sullivan. He talks about being bullied as a kid and fighting back against his bullies. Which is funny, considering Lars Sullivan has picked on mentally ill people, gay people, black people, and women in his various incel internet posts that made him disappear from TV for a year. This interview sucks.

Bianca Belair comes to the ring as Smackdown takes a commercial break. For some reason, we look at photos Mario Lopez posted to Twitter with him and his family dressed as WWE superstars for Halloween. I wonder how much WWE paid him to do that. Bianca Belair is pretending she's been doing her entrance during that entire commercial break. Michael Cole believes this would be a good time to make us watch a recap of the match between Seth Rollins and Murphy last week. Nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio talks to thirty-four-year-old Murphy backstage. She says that her mom is cool with their relationship, but her father and brother are not. Murphy says he's gonna publicly apologize to them in the ring later.

Bianca Belair is still doing her entrance. Billie Kay comes out, and then Natalya does.

Bianca Belair vs. Billie Kay vs. Natalya

This is a short match. Natalya and Billie team up on Belair for a bit, but their alliance falls apart when both try to get Belair to tap out at the same time. They transition to a comedy spot where Billie tries to pin both women over and over and fails, then throws a tantrum. Natalya makes her pay with a sharpshooter. But Belair tosses Natalya out of the ring. Billie tries to roll her up with the ropes for leverage, but Belair kicks out and hits the KOD to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Carmella cuts a promo while drinking champagne. "There's a difference between who the world wants you to be and who you are. So who am I? I am that one. I'm the one who calls the shots and gives you orders. I'm the one who makes her own reals. I'm the one who's willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead because no matter what, I will always win. So next week on Friday Night Smackdown, the entire world will know why I'm untouchable."

Murphy comes out with Aalyah Mysterio. Smackdown takes a commercial break. Can this get any worse? Find out by clicking through to part two of The Shovel: Smackdown Edition.

