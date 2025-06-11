Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Renewed for Seasons 4 & 5; Season 3 Set for This Fall

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends has been picked up for Seasons 4 & 5, with Season 3 set to premiere on Adult Swim this fall.

A whole lot of Smiling Friends fans were keeping their fingers and toes crossed for some good news from series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel when the news hit last month that they would be attending this year's Annecy International Animation Festival. First up, what about Season 3? Well, that's going to be hitting Adult Swim screens this fall. Second, what about the show's future? Even better news, because Cusack and Hadel confirmed that the series has been given the green light for two more seasons. Along with the news, some footage from the third season was screened, with Cusack teasing what viewers can expect when the hit animated series returns later this year.

Regarding a Christmas episode, Cusack shared that it "focuses on a character that needs more attention, so that will be a fun one." Beyond that, we can expect a lot more multimedia experimentation – and a guest voice. "As always, it's fun to play with new formats, new mediums of animation, so we've done that a few times. The first episode [of season three] has a fun character that plays with the medium a lot. That's got a guest voice of someone we really like, too."

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

