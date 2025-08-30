Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, taylor swift

SNL 51 Kicking-Off with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce? It Could Happen

Taylor Swift has a new album dropping on October 3rd. NBC's Saturday Night Live returns for Season 51 on October 4th. Hmmm. Interesting...

With NBC's Saturday Night Live set to return for its 51st season on October 4th, EP Lorne Michaels made it clear earlier this month that SNL would be undergoing significant changes. Since then, we've learned that writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim would not be returning – with more news expected at any time until the official lineup is revealed. To be blunt, this time of the year sucks. As much as you realize that one of the keys to SNL's success is its ability to bring aboard a new team of cast members and writers, the fact that the cast f***ing killed it even with all of the media attention that came with the milestone Season 50 left me kinda hoping that we could keep them together for one more run. Since we don't want to wallow in the negativity, I want to shift topics to who might be hosting and who might be the musical act… and how it could be recently-engaged singing/songwriting global phenomenon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Here are a couple of points to keep in mind that make the possibility much more realistic:

"The Life of a Showgirl" Factor: I mean, Swift has her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, releasing on October 3rd (just in case you hadn't heard), so hosting and performing on SNL to kick off its 51st season seems like it would be a perfect match. Or, to frame it in better marketing terms, SNL would have Swift kicking off the late-night sketch comedy and music series' next 50 years. Who doesn't like the sound of that?

Travis Kelce's NFL Schedule: The Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28th. The next game isn't until Monday, October 6th: a Monday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars starting at 8:15 pm ET. That could open up enough of a window for him to possibly co-host or at least appear in some capacity. Just to be clear? I want to see Kelce make an appearance, but having Swift serve as host and musical guest is at the top of our list.

If that ends up going down, I can only imagine the public relations machine that will be rolled out to ensure that the Season 51 premiere is event television. NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers should be available during the week leading up to the show for Swift and Kelce appearances, and you can imagine that SNL's, Swift's, and Kelce's social media will be dropping clips from their previous appearances. In addition, we would expect Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast to be talking it up, even possibly getting some behind-the-scenes access. Stay tuned!

