SNL S48E01 Promo: Miles Teller & Bowen Yang: Gilmore Girls Soul Mates

Okay, now things are getting back to normal. Though a little later than usual, Lorne Michaels & NBC's Saturday Night Live releases the official on-the-set promo for this weekend's kick-off of Season 48 (with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller hosting and Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest). Joined by SNL cast member Bowen Yang (Bros), the first promo begins with Yang making an observation about Teller's name that answers some family questions about the host. In the second promo… you know what season it is, right? Yup… Gilmore Girls Rewatch Season!! And finally, it's pretty clear Yang has some things to get off their chest.

And don't forget that we have Brendan Gleeson hosting with musical guest Willow on October 8th and Megan Thee Stallion hosting & performing on October 15th (and Adam Sandler sometime this season… maybe?). Now here's a look at the promo for this weekend's season-opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Now here's a look back to earlier this week when SNL checked in with Teller during read-thru and we also got a chance to meet up with new featured players, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. And looking ahead, October 8th brings Brendan Gleeson as host and musical guest Willow, while October 15th finds Megan Thee Stallion doing double duty as both host & musical guest. But for now, here's a look at the four newest cast members, followed by a look at Teller hard at work during read-thru.

Set to return for its jaw-dropping 48th season this weekend, here's a look back at the intro video released by NBC's Saturday Night Live earlier this week:

Speaking with The New York Times, Michaels addressed the casting changes, labeling the upcoming season as "a year of reinvention" that could lead to some "exhilarating" change. He also had some reassuring words for "Weekend Update" fans and teased what's in store for SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration. Here are some of the highlights:

COVID-19 Fallout Resulted in Much Larger SNL Cast Than Usual: "The pandemic had put us in this position where no one could really leave because there were no jobs. And at the same time, if I don't add new people every year, then the show isn't the show. There have to be new people, for both our sake and also for the audience."

Michaels Believes Cast Departures are Good Things for SNL: "We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren't getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that. And there's something so much better about the show when all that matters is the show. There's a time to say goodbye, and there's a natural time for it, but the natural time just got interfered with by the pandemic."

… Except with Colin Jost, Michael Che & "Weekend Update": "Particularly, coming into a midterm election, I just need that part ['Weekend Update' with Che & Jost] to be as solid as it is."

SNL's 50th Anniversary/Season? Think Big: "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."