SNL Season 51 Could See "A Lot of Change" to Cast: Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson offered some thoughts on the rumors of big cast changes coming to SNL Season 51 and updated his contract status.

At this point, it feels like the question should be less about whether we're going to lose any Saturday Night Live cast members heading into Season 51 and more focused on how many. At least, that's what social media and entertainment news sites would have you believe. There were rumblings that Colin Jost would announce during the Season 50 finale, and everyone and their mothers over-analyzed Bowen Yang's emotional reaction during the season finale's "goodnights." In fact, SNL even had some fun with all of the rumors and gossip during Scarlett Johansson's opening monologue by having Sarah Sherman learn during the musical number that she might not be coming back. Someone who would have some serious insight into these matters would be SNL icon Kenan Thompson, who shared how he thinks things are looking for the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series from a cast standpoint and offered an update on his own contract status.

Speaking with the New York Post's "Page Six" at the Reel Works 24th Changemakers Gala, Thompson noted that wrapping up the milestone season felt "bittersweet," adding that Season 51 could yield a very different SNL cast. "Especially this year, where it feels like there's maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year," Thompson shared. "You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it's always like you want your kids to stay young."

As for whether or not he plans to return, Thompson has said previously that he isn't looking to depart SNL any time soon. That said, a new contract for next season still hasn't been signed. "You just never know what the future holds. I don't want to be in the way of someone else, or I don't want to be the stale old man riding the same thing. That doesn't really happen that much at 'SNL' but there's no guarantees, I guess," Thompson said. As for wanting to return, there wasn't much doubt. "I mean, I love that place. It's one of my favorite places to be," he added.

