Solar Opposites Final Season Trailer Teases One Filthy Happy Ending

With the final run set to hit Hulu on October 13th, here's the trailer and poster for Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 6.

In two weeks, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) will see their mission on Earth come to an end when the 10-episode sixth and final season of EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites hits Hulu screens. But don't think for one second that the fam will have a nice, quiet final run chock-full of disgustingly sweet, heartfelt moments and clips from past episodes.

Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the fam will face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget. When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find, in each other and in themselves? In addition, the epic story of the people of The Wall will lead to a thrilling and shocking conclusion. How's that sound for a final season, right?

Along with Stevens, Middleditch, Mack, and Giambrone, the sixth and final season will see a guest star lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Beck Bennett. Here's a look at the official key art poster that was released, with the official trailer waiting for you above…

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. Of course, Hulu is no longer the only streaming option for the animated series, with Netflix now streaming the first five seasons. Here's a look back at the Season 6 teaser released over the summer:

Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan. The animated series is produced by 20th Television Animation. All five seasons (including a Christmas special, two Halloween specials, and a Valentine's Day special) are now available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

