Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S27E06: "Twisted Christian" Preview: Cartman Possessed?!?

Cartman possessed?!? Could it help stop the Antichrist? Here's a look at Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E06: "Twisted Christian."

Article Summary Cartman is seemingly possessed in South Park S27E06, possibly to help stop the Antichrist's arrival.

The episode teases cult vibes and the kids' wild antics, with adults largely oblivious to the reality of the chaos.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reveal how South Park almost got rejected by MTV and FOX networks.

Insider stories include censorship battles, Kenny's recurring deaths, and South Park's early controversies.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns tonight, and it appears that Cartman has been possessed. At least, that's what the overview for S27E06: "Twisted Christian" is telling us. And it turns out that his "possession" could be the key to stopping the Antichrist. But then we have the episode trailer above, with the vibe that Cartman and the others are caught up in a "6-7" cult, and we have a feeling there's a whole lot more going on (and some seriously oblivious adults).

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker and Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discusses the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scientologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the brief at the same time as the rest of us did.

Parker and Stone produce the long-running animated series alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman also produce, and Christopher Brion serves as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!