South Park Shares Full 25th Anniversary Concert for Free on YouTube

Filmed in Colorado at the renowned Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert celebrated the essential role music has played in the series since its debut 25 years ago. Trey Parker and Matt Stone performed many iconic fan favorites, with Primus and Ween also collaborating with their own songs in honor of their long-standing relationship with the long-running animated series. And though it originally aired earlier this month on Comedy Central (and currently streaming on Paramount+), viewers are getting a chance to check out the full broadcast version for free via YouTube- and we have it waiting for you below.

From "Jackin' It In San Diego" and "Butters the Cat" to "The Ballad of Lemmiwinks" and (of course) "Kyle's Mom"- with a whole lot in-between- here's a look at what the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert had to offer:

In the following clip, Parker, Stone, and Les Claypool offer their live take on the show's iconic theme song. Following that… did someone say they needed a "Montage":

The South Park 25th Anniversary Experience featured some incredible cosplay, karaoke performances & more as attendees had a chance to check out items from the show's archive, take photos with iconic moments from the series, and play lawn games with fellow fans. Take a look at some of the highlights:

Now here's a look back at the announcement video for the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, set to hit screens today, Saturday, August 13, at 10 pm ET/PT:

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time.

MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+. Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios, and you can visit the animated series' website here.