Spartacus: House of Ashur Sees Lucy Lawless Returning as Lucretia

STARZ and Steven S. DeKnight's Nick Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur will see Lucy Lawless returning as Lucretia as a guest star.

STARZ and "Spartacus" creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight's (Netflix's Daredevil) 10-episode Nick Tarabay (The CW's DC's Stargirl)-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur poses some very interesting questions to fans. What if Ashur (Tarabay) hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? It appears the return of a familiar face to the franchise will help explain how all of that happens, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder) is set to return as Lucretia in a guest-starring role that's meant to set up the alternate timeline storylines in play – a role that Lawless originated in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and reprised for the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

Joining Tarabay and Lawless for the history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience are Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), and Leigh Gill (Joker). Here's a look at Showrunner and EP DeKnight's social media reactions shortly after the news was announced:

The gods bless the House of Ashur! Thrilled to have the amazing @RealLucyLawless dropping in to grace us with her awesome presence! https://t.co/efvwGB2muA — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) July 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Lucy's a guest star popping in to help us get the show off the ground! Shouldn't interfere with any of her other wonderful projects! https://t.co/9qkxR6h8cz — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) July 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

McTavish's Korris is a former gladiator who won his freedom in the arena and is now Ashur's Doctore, training the gladiators in Ashur's Ludus. Davis' Achillia is a female gladiator driven to surpass her male counterparts. Vaughan's Hilara is a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur. Baquero's Messia is a house slave in love with Hilara. Webber's Tarchon is a brash and headstrong gladiator. Black's Cossutia is a politician determined to keep Ashur in his place and is constantly plotting his downfall. Shaw-Smith's Viridia is Cossutia's daughter. Gill's Satyrus is the leader of the Brothers Ferox, gladiators from a rival Ludus.

The series will be produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of Starz and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

