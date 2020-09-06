Invincible Artist Ryan Ottley Says Animated Fight Scenes "Throw Down"

The last time we checked in with Invincible artist Ryan Ottley, he was sharing some images he took at the upcoming Amazon Prime series' animation studios and giving us the heads-up on just how impressed he was with what he was seeing so far. Flashing ahead about three weeks, we're getting another update on the Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)-starring series in two Instagram posts on Sunday.

In the first post, Ottley posted an image of Yeun next to his animated alter-ego, captioning it with a brief reminder that production on the animated series was still chugging along and "looking awesome." When someone asks/comments that the series was "supposed to release this year," Ottley responded with an update on when it will be hitting the streaming service: "No solid release date yet!"

In the follow-up post featuring J.K. Simmons and Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man, Ottley looked to answer some of the common questions he was asked in his previous one. The first thing the artist wanted to clarify was that he was only serving as a consultant on the project because the comic book world has him way too busy ("I'm too busy with comics to work on this animated series, and also animation is a whole different ballgame. I'll stick with comics!"). And for those concerned that the series may dial back the fight scenes and violence, it sounds like you can breathe easy: "Also, YES this is mature as the comic, I've seen lots of scenes that have made my jaw drop. So yeah, the fights throw down!"

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker (who serves as lead character designer), and illustrated by Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarus, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.