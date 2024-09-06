Posted in: TV | Tagged: Baby Assassins, preview

Baby Assassins Everyday! Hilarious Film Franchise Now a TV Series

Baby Assassins Everyday! is a 12-part TV series spinoff of the hilarious Baby Assassins films about a pair of goofy Gen Z assassins for hire.

The critically acclaimed and frequently hilarious movie series Baby Assassins, which has already seen three movies in the low-budget franchise, is now a TV miniseries. Baby Assassins Everyday! is a half-hour comedy about two Gen Z hitwomen who are good at killing but terrible at adulting and paying their bills. The first episode, "In Ten Years, Let's Freeze a Corpse Here Again," premiered on Wednesday, September 4th, in Japan and can now be streamed for free worldwide.

Baby Assassins stars Mixed Martial Artist and stunt performers Saori Izawa and Akari Takaishi as Gen Z slackers Miharo and Chisato, freelance killers who get their assignments from a guild and would rather slack off and hang out all day. And they really suck at adulting, you know, everyday stuff like paying bills, holding down regular soul-deadening 9-to-5 jobs that they occasionally have to take as their cover. And they suck at regular 9-to-5 jobs. They're really good at killing people, and it suits them because they get the assignment, do the job, and get to take the rest of the day off. They're not great at following Guild rules about killing either, namely, no civilians, killing only their assigned targets, filling in After Action Reports, and making nice with the corpse cleanup crews that have to clear up their crime scenes before the cops show up. Wait – do the cops ever show up? At all? The movie series is a comic allegory about the gig economy and a satire about life in rules-bound Japan. Late Capitalism makes monsters of everyone, and they just carry on. It's the ultimate comedy about Gen Z malaise.

Baby Assassins Everyday! – A Comedy of Everyday Assassinations

Baby Assassins Everyday! is a twelve-part miniseries made to coincide with the upcoming third film in the series, Baby Assassins: Nice Days, which opens theatrically in Japan on September 27th and is about what happens when Chisato and Mahiro go on vacation and have to do a job there, much to their chagrin. The miniseries is about the slacker duo's everyday life in Tokyo as they get reluctantly sucked into a big job they have no interest in taking but have no choice if they want to keep breathing and enjoy the benefits of being part of the Guild. The series doesn't need a high budget – neither do the movies – using real locations of ordinary Tokyo to highlight the surrealism of the characters' lives as they go between hanging out and whacking people. When Hollywood desperately keeps trying to contrive high concepts for hitman stories, Baby Assassins just tells an everyday comedy of Gen Z hit people and their industry and finds endless laughs and action.

The first episode of Baby Assassins Everyday! is streaming free on YouTube with English subtitles.

