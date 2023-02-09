Spartacus: STARZ, Steven S. DeKnight Developing Next Series Chapter STARZ and Showrunner & RP Steven S. DeKnight are teaming up to develop the next series chapter in the epic "Spartacus" story.

Well, it seems pretty clear that one of this week's themes is "Hey! I want my IP to get a shared universe, too!" Except with STARZ's "Spartacus" franchise, we're talking about a universe that already has a main series (Spartacus: Blood and Sand) that ran for four seasons and three additions to the show's canon (Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: Vengeance & Spartacus: War of the Damned). And now, fans can start getting excited about the next chapter, with original series creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil, Pacific Rim: Uprising) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Exploring new lands & new adventures featuring a number of iconic characters from the original series, the new "Spartacus" series is set in the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army and will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

"It's such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at STARZ and Lionsgate," said DeKnight in a statement. "Together, we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story." Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ, added, "It has been over a decade since 'Spartacus' delighted international audiences, and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today. 'Spartacus' has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter."

The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, and Directors, Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle & Alex Alberts, will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ. Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee on behalf of Lionsgate Television.