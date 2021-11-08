Star Trek: Prodigy Earns Season 2 Green Light at Paramount+

Though executive producer Heather Kadin had "unofficially" confirmed the animated series' Season 2 return previously, Paramount+ & Nickelodeon made it official on Monday. With its first season currently airing on the streaming service and expected to wrap its run in 2022 (before Nickelodeon then gets to air it), the Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy has been picked up for a second season. In the animated adventure, six young characters end up in command of an abandoned Starfleet vessel and must learn how to operate it in order to survive, with Mulgrew's Janeway serving as their guide and mentor as the ship's emergency training hologram.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Prodigy | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://youtu.be/EBE7d8sH5Rg)

Purnell's 17-year-old Gwyn is a member of a species called the Vau N'Akat, and she grew up on her father's mining planet, a cheerless place that drove her to explore beyond her home. Gray's 17-year-old Dal is from an unknown species. He fiercely guards his hope for a better future and sees himself as a nonconformist. Alazraqui's eight-year-old Rok-Tahk is part of the Brikar species. She's a little shy and uncommonly smart, especially when expressing her devotion to animals. Baker's Murf is an "indestructible blob" from an unknown species. His age is also a mystery, but he does have quite the appetite for ship parts and an intriguingly good sense of timing. Imrie's Zero is one of the oldest and most unusual aliens to grace the STU canon. They're Medusan, an energy-based species that have no gender and no corporeal form. To look upon their true appearance is to die from insanity, so Zero created a containment suit to protect their shipmates from harm. Finally, Mantzoukas plays 16-year-old Jankom Pog, a Tellarite who, true to form, enjoys a good argument and will often take an opposing viewpoint regardless of his own opinion, just so all perspectives can be heard.

As for the show's big bads, Noble's The Diviner is a ruthless tyrant who controls the asteroid of Tars Lamora, The Diviner exploits wayward species and will stop at nothing in his hunt for the Protostar ship, no matter the cost. Though his goals are shrouded in mystery, his body is failing him and he created his progeny, Gwyn, to one day carry on his mission when she is ready for it. Simpson's Drednok is The Diviner's deadly robotic enforcer is heartless and cold. His sole purpose is to keep The Diviner on task and ensure that the Protostar is found. Drednok is a friend to no one, including The Diviner's own daughter Gwyn and uses his menacing spider-like form to impose The Diviner's will.

Developed by showrunner & executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), Star Trek: Prodigy is also executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon is directing, co-executive producing and serving as the creative lead. CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment are collectively producing the series.