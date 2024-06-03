Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy EP Waltke Confirms Season 2 Set For Netflix In July

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Aaron J. Waltke has officially confirmed via social media that Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on July 1, 2024.

It's time to get excited, fans of Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman's Star Trek: Prodigy. Earlier today, there were reports that July 1, 2024, was listed as the date for the second season under "New & Hot" on the Netflix app. At the time, that was the closest we had to something official – until this afternoon. "Proud to confirm Season Two of #StarTrekProdigy will be arriving on [Netflix] this July 1st!" wrote writer/executive producer Aaron J. Waltke. "Duty. Honor. Curiosity. Wonder. Hope. Sacrifice. A coming of age. New faces and familiar. An epic through time and space. The adventure continues. You are not prepared."

Here's a look at Waltke's post confirming the good news:

Proud to confirm Season Two of #StarTrekProdigy will be arriving on @netflix this July 1st! Duty. Honor. Curiosity. Wonder. Hope. Sacrifice. A coming of age. New faces and familiar. An epic through time and space. The adventure continues. You are not prepared. #StarTrek https://t.co/0ePI7AQiaS — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) June 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Star Trek: Prodigy" Beyond Season 2?

But what does the future hold for the series? The Hageman brothers addressed that question during two recent interviews, explaining that how Season 2 performs on the streamer will determine what comes next. From their perspective, the Hageman's have the series planned out "to go seven seasons at least." But that doesn't mean that the show's creators are envisioning a future where another season isn't the only way to continue the story…

"There is no definitive end. Are we making season three? No, but can we make season three? Yes. I think a lot of this has to do with what type of appetite is there for 'Prodigy,'" explained Dan during an interview with CinemaBlend. Noting that the show's creators "never want to leave people hanging," Dan shared with Collider that "at the end of episode 40, there's a nice wrap-up" no matter what the future might hold. But that doesn't mean the series doesn't keep open the door to new storyline possibilities. "Like Season 1. I think Season 1 felt like a nice wrap-up, but, 'Oh my gosh, Gwyn is going back…' There's exciting teases," Kevin explained. In fact, Dan revealed that the duo had far more than three seasons in mind for the animated series. "There's threads of what's next. If we're lucky enough to go to Season 3, I'm really excited about where the show can go. We wrote this thing to go seven seasons at least."

But even if additional seasons aren't in the show's future, Kevin doesn't see that as needing to be the end of the "Prodigy" story – looking to the past to make their argument. "I really hope and pray that when I look in hindsight at 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' we were following in the footsteps of the original series. Where, yes, we were canceled, the fans fought, we got brought back, and then there was new life, you know? Even with feature films and stuff like, you know, I think there's that hope," Kevin explained. "If we can get the people to watch, maybe it's a Season 3, maybe it's not. Maybe it's an animated feature. Maybe someday, a live-action feature." As for what the duo would like to attempt if another season is on the horizon? How about a movie-length episode? The duo added that they speak with their director, Ben Hibon, "all the time" about the idea "of telling a two-hour story."

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast.

