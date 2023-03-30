Star Trek: Tawny Newsome Joins "Starfleet Academy" Writers' Room Star Trek: Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome confirmed via Twitter that she joined the writers' room for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Earlier today, we learned that Paramount+ announced a series order for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Produced by CBS Studios and with Alex Kurtzman & Noga Landau executive producing and co-showrunning, the series will introduce viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. And now, we've learned that a very familiar face has joined the writers' room – Tawny Newsome, aka Beckett Mariner on Star Trek: Lower Decks. And we learned it from the best source possible… Newsome, via social media.

Here's a look at Newsome's tweet from earlier today confirming that they've joined the upcoming series' writers' room, followed by a look at the "energies' that Newsome brings each day:

Excited to announce I've joined the writers room for this 🖖🏾🚀 https://t.co/qGcFOPS53a — Tawny "My Name is Tawny" Newsome (@TrondyNewman) March 30, 2023

Energies I bring with me to the writers room each day (ty @SoyTrek for the Sisko sticker. Whoever made the button and the fantastic meme of me, Combs and @ToddStashwick pls identify yourself I ain't no thief) pic.twitter.com/rhJEM1vRJq — Tawny "My Name is Tawny" Newsome (@TrondyNewman) March 30, 2023

To honor the occasion, Kurtzman & Landau shared the following joint announcement when the news was first released earlier today:

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental, and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor, and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals, and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Kurtzman and Landau will serve as co-showrunners and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Giolo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.