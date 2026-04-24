Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: gina carano, star wars

Star Wars Return? Gina Carano Says She's Spoken with Filoni & Favreau

Gina Carano shared that she spoke with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni after the lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company/Lucasfilm was settled.

When the news hit back in August 2025 that ex-The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, The Walt Disney Company, and Lucasfilm had reached a mutual agreement to settle Carano's lawsuit alleging the multimedia company fired her from the streaming series and cost her future work based on her posted political beliefs, there was a ten-ton question that folks wanted answered. Could this lead to Carano returning to the "Star Wars" universe? Speaking with The Ariel Helwani Show ahead of her May 16th fight with Ronda Rousey on Netflix, Carano shared that she's already spoken with Jon Favreau and new Lucasfilm co-head, Dave Filoni.

"I've already had a conversation with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. Really lovely. You know, after we settled the lawsuit, we got on a Zoom call. It was really nice. Dave Filoni is taking over as, you know, CEO of Star Wars. And it's like we didn't even miss a beat. And Jon Favreau was really funny. He got on the Zoom and he's like, 'So, where did we leave off?' And we hadn't spoke for a while. And he was like, 'Where did we leave off?'"

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I've never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. To my lawyers at Schaerr|Jaffe who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance. I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I'd like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you've been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me,: Carano wrote. "Yes, I'm smiling."

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I've never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," read the statement released to Variety by a spokesperson for Lucasfilm at the time that the settlement was announced.

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