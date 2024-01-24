Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Production Video: Cara Buono Teases Episode 2 Scene

Stranger Things 5 star Cara Buono confirmed filming an Episode 2 scene today - but the video "mysteriously" cut out before any details.

Article Summary Stranger Things 5's Cara Buono drops a teaser for Karen Wheeler's role in Episode 2.

On-set update video from Buono intriguingly cuts before revealing scene details.

Duffer Brothers discuss the challenge of crafting a satisfying series finale.

Season 5 billed as "Season One on steroids," with originals’ tales concluding.

It seemed like it was only yesterday when that "family photo" featuring series creators Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer, as well as Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink, first went live – letting fans know that work was about to get underway on the fifth & final season. Now, thanks to the Stranger Things Instagram broadcast channel, we're getting a video update from Buono (Karen Wheeler) that today is her first day back on set and that she was getting ready to film a scene from Season 5 Episode 2 with the actress sharing, "where Karen gets to…" before the video statics dead. Hmmm…

Here's a look at the video that went live over the show's Instagram broadcast channel earlier today – just in time for us to spend the rest of the night combing over it for any clues:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

