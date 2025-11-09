Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Hawke on Joe Keery's "Scoops Ahoy" Wedding Surprise

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke confronts co-star Joe Keery on his Scoops Ahoy-themed wedding surprise that went viral at season 5 premiere.

Article Summary Maya Hawke reacts to Joe Keery officiating a wedding in his iconic Scoops Ahoy costume from Stranger Things.

The viral wedding moment was requested by Keery’s friend and featured his real costume from the show’s set.

Hawke and Keery share behind-the-scenes laughs about their characters' bond and Scoops Ahoy memories.

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres November 26, with more fan-favorite moments teased for the final season.

One of Stranger Things' biggest breakout stars was Maya Hawke, who plays Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) best friend, Robin Buckley, introduced in season three. The two initially work together at Scoops Ahoy, an ice cream shop located in a mall, and bond over their awkward social lives and shared harrowing experiences from the ongoing Hawkins attacks from the Upside Down. While it was teased that their potential relationship might be more, Steve was on the cusp of sharing his feelings, mistaking their mutual chemistry before Robin came out to him. The two remained friends, ending up working at a video store at season's end into season four. In the fifth and final season premiere, Hawke spoke to Keery about his recent viral moment officiating his friend's wedding in his Scoops Ahoy uniform.

Stranger Things: Maya Hawke & Joe Keery on Viral Throwback Moment

"You officiated a wedding in the Scoops Ahoy outfit?" Hawke asked in the video. "It was a Halloween wedding for my friend, Veronica and Matt," Keery responded. "And so everyone was dressed up, but the picture only shows them in their wedding dress, and just me in the Scoops Ahoy costume." With Hawke laughing, the Fargo star continued, "I can't believe I haven't told you this." The Inside Out 2 (2024) star asked, "Did they want you to wear the Scoops Ahoy costume?"

Keery responded, "It was her request," which was the faux brand's signature sailor outfit. When Hawke asked to clarify whether the costume was real or store-bought, he revealed that Stranger Things costume designer Amy Parris had provided it. "That's so cool!" she responded before asking if it still fit. "It felt a little different," Keery revealed, which makes sense considering season three was six years ago. Netflix has made the brand available on retail chains like Target and Walmart, offering various flavors; however, there are no standalone or franchise stores. There is a website dedicated to the brand you can check out here. Part one of Season 5 of Stranger Things releases on November 26th on Netflix, with part two on Christmas, and the finale on New Year's Eve.

Watch Maya Hawke find out Joe Keery officiated a wedding wearing his Scoops Ahoy uniform pic.twitter.com/o8VZUJEKHT — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

