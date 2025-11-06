Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Set for 2026: Teaser, Images Released

Set for 2026, here's a teaser and two preview images for Showrunner Eric Robles and Matt & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is an animated series debuting on Netflix in 2026, set between seasons 2 and 3.

Showrunners Eric Robles and the Duffer Brothers promise limitless animated possibilities and new supernatural threats.

The series explores Hawkins in 1985 as familiar faces unravel a fresh paranormal mystery and battle new monsters.

A first teaser and preview images have been released, teasing an exciting new chapter in the Stranger Things universe.

What better day than Stranger Things Day to roll out our best look yet at Showrunner Eric Robles and Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's new animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. Set to hit Netflix screens in 2026, the series is set between the second and third seasons and will feature a number of familiar faces facing previously unimaginable threats. "With animation, there's really no limits," Ross Duffer shared in the announcement teaser that was released (which you can check out above). "Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have." Viewers can expect the animated series to "capture "the magic of Hawkins in a new way," Robles added, teasing fans to "get your flashlight, get your backpack because it's going to be amazing."

As you can tell from the title, the animated series is set in 1985, as Hawkins finds itself dealing with much more than a brutal winter, realizing that they "must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." Robles further teased that, "We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was." Ross Duffer added about the project, "When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas."

The cast for Stranger Things: Tales From '85 includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. In addition, Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are joining the Hawkins adventure. Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

