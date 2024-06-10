Posted in: Hulu, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hulu, max, preview, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, trailer

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Unleashes Across Max, Hulu on June 27th (TEASER)

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI will hit Max and Hulu screens in the United States beginning on June 27th.

Great news, DC Comics and anime fans! Warner Bros. Japan & WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI has been confirmed to hit Max and Hulu screens in the United States, beginning with its first three episodes on Thursday, June 27th. In addition, the animated series will also stream on ANIPLUS and LAFTEL in Korea, ADN in France, and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong (with more information available). Following the three-episode premiere later this month, episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays after that – wrapping up on Thursday, August 15th.

Here's a look at a new abbreviated trailer that was also released this afternoon:

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), here's a look at an updated rundown of character profile teasers – including Harley Quinn, voiced by Anna Nagase; The Joker, by Yuuichirou Umehara; Deadshot, by Reigo Yamaguchi; and Peacemaker, by Takehito Koyasu. Following that, we have a look back at the most preview images for the upcoming anime:

With Tomoyasu Hotei providing the opening song ("Another World") and Mori Calliope responsible for the ED theme song "Go Getters," Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to hit screens in 2024. Now, here's a look at the announcement trailer that was previously released:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!