Superman & Lois Finale Offers Powerful, Emotional Ending (SPOILERS)

The final moments of the CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois series finale will stay with us for some time.

With the credits now having rolled on S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois has come to an end – and with it, the end of the "Arrowverse" and the run of DC universe shows on The CW/CW. Though we're going to put a hold on any specifics about what went down, there were some things teased and a whole lot of rumors flying around regarding surprise moments and appearances. So what were they? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before diving into that intel… see you on the other side!

During the last portion of the finale (with Clark narrating), we are treated to moments in the future that include Clark, Jonathan (Bishop), Jordan (Garfin), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), and Natalie (Tayler Buck), all respectively, suited up to form the Superman Family. We see that Clark and Lois formed a foundation to use their fame to enact real change – even recruiting Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) to help with their cause. Further into the future, we see that Jonathan and Jordan have married with a whole lot of kids, and we're treated to some great moments showing Lois and Clark with their grandchildren.

But the finale takes a series of heartbreaking and powerful turns when we learn that Lois's cancer returns, with Lois passing away in a heart-crushing farewell. From there, Clark shares how being in the house by himself with Lois had gotten to be too much, so he got himself a dog – Krypto (with Clark dropping a great line about not understanding why he didn't get a dog before). Sadly, Clark's heart issue catches up with him, with the finale seeing Clark being greeted by friends and family (and even forgiving Lex) before being reunited with Lois to face whatever the afterlife has to offer them. A beautiful ending to an amazing series.

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

