Superman & Lois S03E12 "Injustice" Preview: Lex Is Back (Back Again)

With only two Season 3 episodes to go, Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor enters the scene in this preview for Superman & Lois S03E12 "Injustice."

If this does end up being the final season of The CW's (for now?) Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois, no one can accuse the show of not going out in a very big way. As was teased in the overview for S03E12 "Injustice," Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor will be entering the scene for the season's final episodes – and from what we can see from the trailer that was released (if we're being vague about this week's chapter, it's because we want to stay spoiler-free as much as possible), he's not just coming back to settle some old scores… or even change the game. This time, Lex is here to run the game – and control all of its players.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 "Injustice" Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 "Injustice": MICHAEL CUDLITZ ("THE WALKING DEAD") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle's (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz) is set to be released from prison. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by Sudz Sutherland.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

