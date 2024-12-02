Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, lex luthor, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: Tulloch Thanks "My Clark, My Superman" Hoechlin

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch took to social media to thank "my Clark, my Superman, Tyler Hoechlin" for their four seasons together.

With tonight bringing the series finale of Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois – and thus, the end of the proud history of DC programming on The CW/CW – we've been running updates on how things have been going on both sides of the camera. Along with previews of what's set to hit our screens in only a few hours, we shared the kind words that Tulloch had to share on social media for the show's team, as well as for the Arrowverse and Smallville folks for paving the way. Now, Tulloch is sharing a look at the final day that she and Hoechlin spent on the Smallville backlot and some kind words about "my Clark, my Superman, Tyler Hoechlin"

"The last day of filming on our #Smallville backlot, after we finished our day, @tylerhoechlin and I wandered off to just take a moment and quietly process the near-end of the series. One of our crew quickly took these photos and I'll always cherish them. Some other fun photos from that last day, too. (P.S. I've never broken a bone in my life but broke my toe the beginning of filming the finale by tripping UPWARDS into the hair/makeup trailer 🤦🏻‍♀️)," Tulloch wrote to kick off the caption accompanying the image gallery, before addressing her co-star for four seasons.

"Thank you to my Clark, my Superman, Tyler Hoechlin. Thank you to our fabulous casting director @davidrapaport because the fact that Ty and I had never even met each other before we started playing these roles will always blow my mind – we had such a great connection from the start. Tyler, you are the most fun scene partner I have ever hard. I have never laughed harder. Pretty sure I peed my pants a few times (sorry wardrobe). Thank you for having a similar work ethic and respect for the crew. More posts to come in the next few days but that's it for today," she added. "I hope you all enjoy the series finale of #supermanandlois tonight."

In S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), The Kents fight with everything they have as Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) makes his final move on Smallville. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released last week:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

