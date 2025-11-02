Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Tears Up "Saturday Night Special" Stage

Check out highlights from Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) tearing up the stage during SPN Nashville's Saturday Night Special concert.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles rocked the Saturday Night Special stage at SPN Nashville with stellar live performances.

Joining Louden Swain, Mark Sheppard, and Richard Speight Jr., Ackles delivered fan-favorite musical moments.

Social media video highlights capture Jensen Ackles' dynamic musical talent and electric energy at the Nashville event.

Ackles credits Supernatural with shaping his career and proudly embraces his role as Dean Winchester.

Between Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising quietly rolling along with production (which is a nice way of saying that not a lot of news is getting out), and Countdown being cancelled (even as fans continue fighting to save it), we thought Jensen Ackles fans might want a little something in their lives that would give them a chance to smile. That's where Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead": Creation Nashville comes in, with Ackles taking the stage to join Louden Swain, Mark Sheppard, and Richard Speight Jr. for the Saturday Night Special – and we've got some highlights to pass along.

Here's a look at some great videos that Creation Entertainment and Fangasm posted from this weekend's Saturday Night Special in Nashville:

An amazing Saturday Night Special in Nashville last night! Here's a clip of Jensen Ackles performing "Whipping Post" with Louden Swain, Mark Sheppard, and Richard Speight, Jr.#SPNNASH pic.twitter.com/bfZRo15U7Y — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) November 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In September, Ackles was the subject of a profile interview with Variety, which covered a wide range of topics. Regarding Supernatural, Ackles shared how his 15-season run gave him "the tools" he needed to move on to roles in The Boys, Countdown, and Big Sky. As for his feelings about being most known for playing Dean Winchester, Ackles makes it clear that he wouldn't change it for anything, opening about about how much the Supernatural family still means to him to this day.

Jensen Ackles Credits "Supernatural" For Giving Him "The Tools" His Career Needed: "'Locked-in' is a good word. A lot of it depends on the people involved in the project. 'Supernatural' gave me not just 15 years of a great story to tell and family that I've now come to know and love, but it gave me the tools to continue doing what I'm doing. It also gave me some notoriety so that people like showrunners like Derek or even Elwood Reid, who brought me onto 'Big Sky' and has also brought me onto 'Tracker,' and of course Eric Kripke — it gave me some proof in the pudding that I'm happy to take on whatever kind of challenges these guys throw at me. So I think it was less of, like, 'OK, I have to do this specifically,' and it was more the opportunity to work with people who I admire and trust and know I'm going to have a good time telling a story with, and I've been very fortunate so far."

Jensen Ackles on Being So Identified with Dean Winchester: "I've Always Loved It and Embraced It, Always": "I've always loved it and embraced it, always. And I've met actors that have had very popular characters on very popular shows or movies, and maybe try to shy away from that, like, 'Oh, I don't want to be known for that.' I mean, there's a reason I did it for 15 years! I love that story. I love that character. I love the people I did it with. I would never shy away from or reject anything that has brought me to this place, because I'm very proud of what we all did on that show, and obviously, I continue to talk about it. We go and do these fan conventions, and it's a gathering around a bunch of people who have a similar affection towards these characters and the show, and I will always be proud of what we did with that."

