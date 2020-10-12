So do you have any plans for Halloween? Specifically, between the hours of 2 am and 12 pm ET/PT? Because if you're free, then why not kick off the best holiday of the calendar year with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles)? No, not like that, you sick freaks! We're talking about TNT's Halloween-themed Supernatural mini-marathon taking place on Saturday, October 31, from 2 am -12 pm ET/PT. Here's a look at the ten hours of treats that the network has in store for the SPN Family.

1:58 AM ET/PT – Season 4, Episode 5 "Monster Movie": Sam and Dean investigate a town plagued with monsters from classic black-and-white horror movies.

2:59 AM ET/PT – Season 7, Episode 14 "Plucky Pennywhistle's Magical Menagerie": Sam confronts his childhood fear of clowns when he and Dean investigate a children's pizza chain that's manifesting the worst (and deadliest) fears of the local kids.

4:00 AM ET/PT – Season 3, Episode 2"The Kids Are Alright": Sam and Dean track down Changelings that are pursuing mothers and their children. A boy they. protect bears a strange resemblance to Dean, which at first makes Dean uncomfortable because he once had a one-night stand with the boy's mother Lisa.

5:00 AM ET/PT – Season 2, Episode 16 "Roadkill": A woman named Molly and her husband are driving down the highway and swerve to miss a farmer who's walking down the road. Their car hits a tree and when Molly wakes up her husband is missing. Sam and Dean discover Molly and find out that the farmer haunts the highway and Molly is most likely his next victim. Sam and Dean set off to stop the farmer before he can claim her.

6:00 AM ET/PT – Season 2, Episode 6 "No Exit": Sam and Dean investigate the slayings of blonde women and find that the ghost of the first known serial killer in US history is responsible. Jo disobeys Ellen's wishes and follows them along, and is captured by the ghost.

7:00 AM ET/PT – Season 1, Episode 11 "Scarecrow": Sam and Dean's father sends them to a small town where the citizens sacrifice couples to a pagan god which manifests through a scarecrow.

8:00 AM ET/PT – Season 4, Episode 11 "Family Remains": Sam and Dean investigate a house occupied by a female ghost, but when a new family moves in things take a turn for the worse.

9:00 AM ET/PT – Season 1, Episode 5 "Bloody Mary": A man dies of a stroke in front of a mirror but Sam and Dean believe something, or someone else (Bloody Mary), may be behind his death. Dean tries to help Sam open up about his girlfriend's death, particularly after Sam lets it slip that there's some information that he hasn't told Dean

10:00 AM ET/PT – Season 14, Episode 4 "Mint Condition": Dean continues to struggle. Sam must think fast when action figures come to life, and our heroes find themselves living in a real-life horror movie.

11:00 AM ET/PT – Season 4, Episode 7 "It's the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester": Sam and Dean meet Castiel and his fellow angel Uriel, who warn the brothers to avoid intervening in a town where a witch is attempting to summon the demon Samhain, opening one of the Seals.