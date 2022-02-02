Tales of the Walking Dead Adds Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews & More

With filming having officially kicked off last month and with the series set to premiere this summer, viewers are learning who is are the first to join AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead on both sides of the camera. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night) have been tapped to star in the spinoff anthology series. In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each be directing one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. With each standalone episode focusing on both new and familiar faces from the franchise's universe, TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell (writer-producer, The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead) will executive produce.

"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come," said Gimple in response to the casting news. "We've worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I'm thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can't wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror, and, yes, humor they bring to the screen," added Powell.

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, at the time the news was first announced. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."