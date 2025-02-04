Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: jason sudeikis, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Gives Fans Reason to "Believe" in Season 4

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is keeping fans' hopes alive when it comes to a fourth season of the Jason Sudeikis-starring Apple TV+ series.

If a fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso doesn't end up becoming a reality, it will at least get the award for the series the sounded the most like it was coming back but didn't. first, there was the news that Warner Bros. Television had picked up the contract options on original cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). From there, we heard from Lawrence, Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and others, and they all pretty much said the same thing – it's Sudeikis' call, but they didn't shut down the rumblings of a return that were growing louder.

Following that, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, shared that they were "in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days." Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) had more fuel to the speculation fire earlier this year during an announcement regarding a change to his comedy tour schedule (more on that below). Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) weighed in on the growing excitement over a possible return during an interview with EW.

"I've heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4. I don't know when. I don't know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning," Temple shared on the matter. While it sounds like we can expect her to be back should the Apple TV+ series return for a fourth season, one thing that Temple isn't interested in is a spinoff focused on her character. "The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me because it so feels like a team that I don't know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don't want to be a part of it if everybody else isn't. It's a team. It's a real team!" Temple explained.

Ted Lasso Star Nick Mohammed Drops Ten-Ton Season 4 Tease

Back in January of this year, Mohammed took to social media to announce that he needed to reschedule some of the dates on his "Show Pony" comedy tour. The reason? Apparently, it's "for some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money." Mohammed continued, "I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly." Now, here's where the ten-ton tease that official news on Ted Lasso Season 4 might be on the way. "In the meantime, I would really appreciate it if people just didn't speculate as to what they think it might be," Mohammed added – with a "BELIEVE" sign clearly in his hand (as you can see above). "The last thing I want is for people to be going mad."

