The Agency: Showtime Previews Michael Fassbender Espionage Series

Showtime released a trailer for its Michael Fassbender-starring espionage thriller The Agency, with the series set to debut on November 29th.

The Agency is currently in production in London, but Showtime is giving us a look now at the espionage series ahead of its release next month. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, the show is executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov. The reported" fresh take" on the French thriller Le Bureau des Legendes will debut its first two episodes on November 29th.

"The Agency" Overview: As Prestige As It Gets

The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Le Bureau des Legendes centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service. It focuses on the "Bureau of Legends," responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources. Le Bureau des Legendes was created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP – The Originals Productions and Federation Studios.

The show will debut episodes a little bit differently as well. First, it will show on demand for subscribers of Paramount+ with the added Showtime addition, then air on the network itself. Internationally, it will stream on Paramount+. And that is a good thing, too, because this will be one to catch with that cast. With this in production right now, it's good to see it getting a release schedule before the end of 2024.

