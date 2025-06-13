The Beginning After the End: Crunchyroll Announces Season 2 Plans

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End season 2 is premiering on Crunchyroll on June 18th, which is amazingly fast as far as hit anime seasons go.

Crunchyroll announced that the hit fantasy series The Beginning After the End will continue with a highly anticipated second season next spring! Well ahead of season two, Crunchyroll offered a sneak peek at Arthur Leywin's fresh new style in the above exclusive clip from the post-credits scene of the upcoming season one finale, premiering next Wednesday, June 18th at 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET.

Following a mysterious death, The Beginning After the End explores the adventures of King Grey after he is reborn as Arthur Leywin. Although he enters his second life as a baby on the magical continent of Dicathen, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.

"I'm excited for viewers to see more of Arthur's journey on screen with Season 2! It's been an eye-opening experience being part of such a large endeavor with Crunchyroll, Tapas, and A-Cat," said TurtleMe, the original creator of The Beginning After the End. "Striving for growth has been a major focus for us, and I hope to see the hard work put into the next season bear fruit. Stay tuned!"

Based on the original comic series created by TurtleMe, The Beginning After the End is directed by Keitaro Motonaga (The Kingdoms of Ruin) at studio A-CAT, with series composition by Takamitsu Kono (A Returner's Magic Should Be Special), character designs by Masami Sueoka (The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human) and music by Keiji Inai (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?).

"The Beginning After The End continues to be a top fantasy series on Crunchyroll, with strong fan anticipation for the next season," said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. "The unique series has sparked passionate discussion among Crunchyroll's global fan community, and that will continue in the new season."

The Beginning After the End is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. They love their exclusives.