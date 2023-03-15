The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 4 Preview; James Spader on 200th Episode Along with a preview of NBC's The Blacklist S10E04 "The Hyena," James Spader discusses the 200th episode with late-night host Seth Meyers.

Not only does this weekend bring the next chapter in the final season of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist, but it also marks a major milestone. That's because the John Terlesky-directed & Daniel Cerone-written S10E04 "The Hyena" marks the 200th episode of the long-running series. And what better way to celebrate than with a look at the official overview, preview images & promo for the episode.? How about if we also include a sneak peek that aired during Spader's interview with NBC late-night host Seth Meyers? And, because we know you deserve it, we'll also include the full interview, where Spader proves once again just how much of a master storyteller he truly is.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4 "The Hyena" Preview

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4 "The Hyena": Red (James Spader) attempts to secure a late financier's fortune locked by a series of challenging clues; when a deadly assassin pursues the money, the Task Force bands together to protect the endowment's rightful heirs. Directed by John Terlesky & written by Daniel Cerone, here's a look at the preview images & promo for "The Hyena":

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases, and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them." Joining Spader for the final run (with the show celebrating its 200th episode on Sunday, March 19th) are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following sneak peek at what's to come, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.