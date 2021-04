With filming on the third season of Amazon Prime and showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys currently underway, fans have learned quite a bit about what the future holds over the past few months. We've had news of a supes college-based spinoff series, the casting of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Soldier Boy and Katia Winter (Blood & Treasure) as Little Nina, Claudia Doumit (Congresswoman Victoria "Vic" Neuman) upped to series regular, and Kripke confirming "Herogasm" would be brought to life. Now we're getting a spoiler-free tease about the third season from none other than Erin Moriarty (Annie aka Starlight). Posting a picture of herself standing outside Antony Starr's trailer on Instagram Stories with her middle finger extended, Moriarty wrote, "I'm sworn to secrecy but I can tell you this: there has never been a character more deserving of this finger" with the hashtag #SEASON3. Considering how far Homelander's gone the first two seasons, it's hard to believe what new depths Homelander would be willing to sink into- but then again? This is Homelander we're talking about- oh, and Starr had a response via his own Instagram Story: "that's a very long finger."

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer about the previously-mentioned spinoff series from showrunner and EP Craig Rosenberg (writer of The Boys S03E01 "Payback") during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.