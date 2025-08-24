Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Goes From Soldier Boy to SPN Austin Rockstar

Jensen Ackles (Countdown) went from filming The Boys: Vought Rising to rockin' SPN Austin on Saturday night. Here's what went down...

He's currently filming Prime Video and Showrunner Paul Grellong's The Boys: Vought Rising while also promoting Showrunner Derek Haas's Countdown – and in between, he squeezed in some time to film the third season of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. That's a whole lot going on, and yet Jensen Ackles is still spending his weekends with the fans, as we saw this weekend at Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Austin." During the Saturday Night Special, Ackles and Steve Carlson's Radio Company joined Louden Swain (Rob Benedict, Billy Moran, Michael Borja, and Stephen Norton) onstage for a night filled with good vibes and great music.

Here's a look at some clips from Ackles's performance on Saturday night, and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for sharing (and make sure to check out their social media for some great images):

Along with Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront), the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2). Here's a look at a screencap of Grellong's Instagram Stories, followed by his IG post confirming the start of production on the prequel spinoff series:

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Previously, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are."

