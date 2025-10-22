Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

The Boys Showrunner on Gen V Season 2 Finale Impacting Final Season

Now that Gen V Season 2 has wrapped, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke shares some new insights into how it impacts the final season.

Heading into the second season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V, things were not looking good for our heroes. We learned that Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) was the "big bad" all along, a puppet master over Godolkin University dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), aka Doug Brightbill. That whole thing about Marie (Jaz Sinclair) training to have her powers at peak level? That was all about healing his body and bringing it back to life. Unfortunately, Marie succeeded all too well, leaving Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Jordan (Derek Luh, London Thor) to make the save and make an escape. That left Godolkin to begin picking up where he left off: ridding the supes population of the weak and inferior. Now that the dust has settled (for now), The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke is offering some insights into what went down and where that leaves things heading into the fifth and final season of the flagship streaming series. While we won't be doing a deep dive into details, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because there will be very big details shared.

After our big bad had a chance to fatally put some young supes through combat, Godolkin found himself on the business end of Marie's powers, leading to his "explosive" end. Unfortunately, that left our heroes on the run and without a lot of options – at least, that was the case until Annie (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) arrived to recruit them for their fight to take down Homelander (Antony Starr). Here's a look at just some of the highlights from a post-finale interview that THR conducted:

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

