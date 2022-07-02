The Boys Socials Drop Supernatural "Dad Joke"; Jensen Ackles Approves

As we get ourselves ready for next week's third season finale of Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys (check out our review of the season's penultimate episode here), we thought we would take a second to honor a great "dad joke" from the show's social media account. In this week's episode, there's a scene where Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Butcher (Karl Urban), and Hughie (Jack Quaid) look inside the trunk of their car, with the image below shot from an inside-the-trunk perspective. Looking to have a little fun with the streaming series connections to Supernatural (like Kripke & Ackles), the account hit us with, "There's a Winchester in that trunk but it ain't the kind you're thinkin'." For those of you new to Supernatural, "Winchester" is the last name of the show's main protagonists, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles) as well as the name of the upcoming spinoff prequel series.

Well, as you can see from the comment posted below, Ackles gave the joke three clapping-hand emojis worth of approval, writing, "I see what you did there… and I like it." Here's a look:

And in the following video, DC comic writer Stephanie Williams and superhero expert Kay-B are back with another edition of Superhero Club, with writer Laura Sirikul (IGN, The Nerds of Color) joining them to discuss all things The Boys S03E07:

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."