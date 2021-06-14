The Boys: Team LJ Supersuits Posts Original Soldier Boy Concept Design

While The Boys Season 3 star Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is off making supersuit dates with Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi and Black Adam star Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Team LJ Supersuits is sharing a very cool look at how Soldier Boy's look came to be. Taking to Instagram, the go-to company for supersuits shared a look at concept artist Greg Hopwood's original design or Vought's original supe. "Soldier Boy's concept art is magnificent in and of itself! With the collaboration of Costume Designer Laura Jean (LJ) Shannon and the team, Concept artist, Greg Hopwood, brought his artistry to the design of Soldier Boy," Team LJ Supersuits wrote as the caption accompanying the Hopwood's concept art.

"Besides imparting just the right mood and tone with old school techniques, [Greg Hopwood] sculpted all elements digitally to really bring the character to life and map out the build of the suit. This is the first very important step of every Supe suit! Can't wait to see Soldier Boy in action!" Here's a look at the Post, followed by Hopwood also sharing the artwork via Twitter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team LJ Supersuits (@ljsupersuits)

Honored to share with you my concept art for my pride and joy: Soldier Boy. Collaborating on this suit design with @ljsupersuits was one of the most involved and rewarding experiences of my career. #SoldierBoy pic.twitter.com/AWbdDHaBoV — Greg Hopwood (@greghops) June 14, 2021

"Soldier Boy is the original badass," costume designer Laura Jean Shannon said about the character she helped created the suit for. "Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree, we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier's practicality with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that."

For showrunner and EP Eric Kripke, it was good to finally let the fans see what's waiting for them in the third season. "When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, 'I'm most excited for you, because of the amazing process you'll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.' It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen's expectations," he said. "LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It's one of my very favorite suits."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.