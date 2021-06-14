The Boys: Jensen Ackles Wants A Soldier Boy/Shazam/Hawkman Meet-Up

See what happens the moment you make someone a supe? It goes right to their heads and suddenly they're looking to start hitting the streets and hanging out with other supes. There's no better example of that than The Boys Season 3 star Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), who's tackling the role of "original supe" Solider Boy for Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's hit series. Less than a week after unveiling his supersuit look, Ackles is already looking to meet up with Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi and Black Adam star Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) for a supersuit pose-down. It started when Levi and Hodge shared Instagram posts together while they were out at a specialized driving range (as Levi describes it) "that makes golf like bowling." Well, Ackles didn't waste a minute sliding into the comments section to make an offer to the two for when he gets back home- and yes, it involves supersuits:

Here's a look at Levi's repost of Hodge's post where Ackles's talks a supes crossover first began:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi)

"Soldier Boy is the original badass," costume designer Laura Jean Shannon said about the character she helped created the suit for. "Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree, we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier's practicality with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that."

For Kripke, it was good to finally let the fans see what's waiting for them in the third season. "When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, 'I'm most excited for you, because of the amazing process you'll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.' It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen's expectations," he said. "LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It's one of my very favorite suits."

