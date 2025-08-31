Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

The Boys: V52 Expo Brings Big Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) Updates

Over in Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe, this weekend's V52 Expo brought big updates about the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU).

Over in the universe of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we've gotten to know a whole lot about the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU). During Vought International's big V52 event that took place during S04E05: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" (directed by Shana Stein and written by Judalina Neira), fans of Homelander (Antony Starr) were treated to a look at what's in store for the VCU up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very detailed graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10, along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed.

But after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) turned on Homelander and Vought and went MIA, The Deep (Chace Crawford) ended up getting the spotlight in The Deep Into The Multiverse. "Since V52, Vought Studios has been hard at work on Phases 7 – 19. We've had unexpected scheduling issues with A-Train, but get ready for the retitled The Deep Into The Multiverse, where The Deep stars as himself and his countless, bewildering variations," read the release from Vought at the time – with a revised look at the VCU timeline released:

Of course, there have been a few updates since that time. For example, Godolkin University "heroes" Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) have branched out onto the big screen with "The Guardians of Godolkin" starring in Filipped. Well, it seems that Vought held V52 this weekend, offering some updates on a recently released feature and a project that's still in the writing stages. "This weekend, Vought was proud to welcome HomeTeamers to the best convention in Orlando – V52! Fans were treated to updates on FLIPPED's box office performance, and how Deep is almost finished on rewrites for DEEP INTO THE MULTIVERSE. Stay tuned next year for the latest on Phases 8 and 9!" read the release from Vought – which you can check out below:

This weekend, Vought was proud to welcome HomeTeamers to the best convention in Orlando – V52! Fans were treated to updates on FLIPPED's box office performance, and how Deep is almost finished on rewrites for DEEP INTO THE MULTIVERSE. Stay tuned next year for the latest on Phases… pic.twitter.com/1syjmV04sg — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 31, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

