The Elephant: Adult Swim's Animation Jam Session Gets Official Trailer

Check out what Rebecca Sugar, Ian Jones-Quartey, Patrick McHale, and Pendleton Ward have planned for Adult Swim's The Elephant on Dec. 19th.

Each creator crafts a different act of the story with no knowledge of what the others are making, leading to a surprise narrative.

The special premieres December 19th on Adult Swim, with a next-day release on HBO Max for streaming audiences.

A behind-the-scenes documentary, Behind the Elephant, will showcase the creative process and air after the event.

Adult Swim first dropped the news over the summer that Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Ian Jones-Quartey (OK K.O.!), Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall), and Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) would be taking part in Adult Swim's The Elephant. But what is "The Elephant"? That's the cool part, because we kinda know – and we kind of don't… and neither did the major creators involved. We know that it's an animated special event where one team is responsible for one of three acts… without any knowledge of what the others are making. What we have is Sugar and Jones-Quartey working as a duo, with McHale and Ward each taking on a chapter. Produced by Titmouse, Jack Pendarvis and Kent Osborne will serve as the "game masters," with the storytelling experiment culminating in a single, surprise narrative. And now, we're getting a look at the official trailer for the animated jam session – which we have waiting for you above.

You can mark down Friday, December 19th (11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, next day on HBO Max), because that's when Adult Swim's The Elephant will hit screens – and we've got three first look images to pass along to make it official:

"Every year around this time, we try to give the Adult Swim audience a gift they didn't know they needed, and this year, it's 'Adult Swim's The Elephant,'" said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "But really, the gift was working with this brilliant team and creating an excuse for their longtime friendship and creative partnership to continue and evolve. We can't wait for you to see the results of this crazy experiment."

Following the animated event, Adult Swim will also debut the behind-the-scenes documentary "Behind the Elephant," alongside an encore airing of the special on December 20th, and on HBO Max. Viewers will be offered a rare look into the creative process behind the event, featuring interviews and footage from the production. The documentary highlights the unique challenges and discoveries that made the project a truly original experience — for both the audience and the creators themselves.

