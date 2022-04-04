The Flash S08: Jordan Fisher, Candice Patton Check In; Jail House Rock

Before we take a look at preview images, an overview & promo for S08E10 "Reckless" (April 6) and an overview for S08E11 "Resurrection" (April 13), we thought it was only appropriate considering the timey-wimey nature of this season that we check in with how the "future" of The CW's The Flash is looking. With the current season expected to wrap filming later this month and a ninth season already confirmed, viewers can expect some familiar faces directing the season's three-episode interlude with showrunner & EP Eric Wallace helming S08E15, DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz helming S08E16, and series star Danielle Panabaker helming S08E17. Now, we're checking in via Twitter with none other than Jordan Fisher (Bart Allen aka Impulse). While not exactly shocking, it's nice to get a confirmation that viewers will be getting more Bart this season.

In the first clip, Fisher is joined by on-screen mom Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) for what she thought was a quick picture (we feel your awkwardness). Following that, Fisher offers up some sweet moves from the set… but we can't quite get past that it looks like he's dancing in front of a jail cell set. Hmmm…

Now here's a look at what we have preview-wise for S08E10 "Reckless" (April 6) and S08E11 "Resurrection" (April 13):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 10 "Reckless": WITH BATED BREATH – Barry's (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the "Black Flame", meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 11 "Resurrection": WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the "Black Flame" from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.

Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."