The Flash S09: Javicia Leslie on Batwoman Answers, Arrowverse Closure

After sharing Grant Gustin's touching, heartfelt & heartbreaking posts yesterday, we're shifting our focus back to the here-and-now as we look ahead at what's to come with the ninth & final season of The CW's Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. With a final run that sees a number of returning faces, Batwoman fans are getting to enjoy the return of Javicia Leslie to the Arrowverse – even if it's as "Evil Ryan Wilder"/Red Death. Viewers learned earlier in the season that the real Ryan Wilder went missing while on a case shortly before the Red Death reveal came into play. So will Batwoman fans learn what the deal is with their hero? Speaking with TVLine, Leslie made it clear that viewers are "definitely going to find out" how Wilder's been since they last saw her. And if it feels like the series ending is also a closing chapter on the Arrowverse, you're not alone. "I said that to Eric [Wallace], that this feels like a good goodbye — and not just a goodbye to 'Batwoman' but a goodbye to 'The Flash' and a lot of the Arrowverse. I'm really happy that Eric was able to being a lot of us back to give our real farewells," Leslie shared.

The Flash S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much-needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer released for the season's fifth episode:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).