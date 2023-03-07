The Flash: Grant Gustin's Heartfelt Message, Video From Filming Wrap The Flash star Grant Gustin posted a heartfelt message to everyone via Instagram and a video of himself hanging up the suit for the last time.

While the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash is just nearing the midpoint of its final run, the cast & crew spent last weekend wrapping up the series for the final time. Since then, we've gotten reactions from members of the cast, the production team, and familiar faces who've supported the show for nine seasons. But now, we're hearing from Gustin – and in a big way.

Here's a look at Gustin's final moments filming, as well as the time he spent there with his family. Following that, we have the full text of the heartfelt message Gustin penned to everyone who supported him and the long-running Arrowverse over the years. And then we wrap things up with the video that Gustin shared of him hanging the suit up for the final time:

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final setup (which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything, I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them.

Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to [David Rapaport], [David Nutter] (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & [Greg Berlanti] for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others' lives forever.

THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons. The show went through lots of changes, but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future. Thank you to [Todd Helbing] (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line. Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now."

The Flash S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much-needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer released for the season's fifth episode:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).