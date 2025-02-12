Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Handmaid's Tale, the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Teaser: The Revolution Arrives April 8th

Returning for its sixth and final season on April 8th, here's a teaser and poster for Hulu's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale.

"They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are. To mark us, they put us in red — the color of blood. They forgot that it's also the color of rage. The dress became our uniform, and we became an army." Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne makes it clear in the teaser for the sixth and final season of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale that the revolution will be televised. To be more precise, streamed – with critically acclaimed series returning with three episodes on April 8th (and weekly episode drops following. During the final season, June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released – with the teaser waiting for you above.

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"

"A lot of people won't make it to the end of 'Handmaid's Tale.' It's pretty chilling but also exciting. I feel that Eric Tuchman & Yahlin Chang, who are the showrunners this year — Bruce, of course, remains an executive producer — they really, really thought a lot about what the audience wants and needs. And I think we will satisfy those who have been with us through six seasons; I think they'll feel powerfully rewarded. Also, Lizzie has arrived as a directing force — that all happened over the course of 'Handmaid's Tale' — and it's really appropriate that she is the director that takes us home," television industry trailblazer and producer Warren Littlefield (The Littlefield Company) shared during a December 2024 profile interview with Deadline Hollywood.

In terms of the franchise's future, Miller has been focusing on a series adaptation of author Margaret Atwood's book sequel, The Testaments. Though nothing is official in terms of an official pick-up, Littlefield noted that the spinoff series was "a priority project" that "we're spending a lot of time on" since it's set within a "really important franchise." As Littlefield sees it, the spinoff/sequel series should prove as relevant today as The Handmaid's Tale still is heading into 2025. "While [Handmaid's Tale] was developed in an Obama administration, when we were shooting, I think, Episode 4 of Season 1, Trump came to office and, while we thought and hoped and prayed that we would be less relevant a series, the longer we were on, the more relevant we became. Our thematics only got stronger, sadly, and today, as we think and discuss plans for 'Testaments.' It feels like there's a reason to keep this world alive," he explained.

Based on the book by Margaret Atwood, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

