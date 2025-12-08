Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Season 2 Trailer: A New Hunt Begins Jan. 8th

Returning on Jan. 8th, here's the official trailer and new preview images for NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party Season 2.

Article Summary The Hunting Party Season 2 returns to NBC on January 8th with new mysteries and thrilling cases.

Official trailer and preview images showcase the next chapter for Melissa Roxburgh’s Bex Henderson.

Season 2 features exciting guest stars like Niecy Nash-Betts, Eric McCormack, and Kelsey Grammer.

Showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn promise fresh twists in the high-stakes crime procedural drama.

Last month, the word came down that co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn and NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party would be back on Thursday, January 8th, to kick off its second season. Since that time, we've been getting a steady rollout of some pretty impressive names set to guest-star this season, including Niecy Nash-Betts (All's Fair, Grotesquerie), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception), and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier). Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer, key art poster, and image gallery for Season 2 – and you might just see a few of those folks in the clip waiting for you above.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

