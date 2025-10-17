Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Star Snow Eyeing Plaza Before SNL Stole Her Thunder

The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow revealed she had plans for Aubrey Plaza to appear on the Netflix series even before the SNL sketch.

Article Summary Brittany Snow wanted Aubrey Plaza for The Hunting Wives before SNL spoofed the show with Plaza in a sketch.

SNL's parody featured Amy Poehler, Chloe Fineman, and Aubrey Plaza, humorously exaggerating the thriller.

Snow was thrilled by Chloe Fineman’s spot-on impression of her in the SNL sketch and said her "life is made."

Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's The Hunting Wives gained more buzz from SNL's bold, tongue-in-cheek parody.

It seems like Amy Poehler already beat Brittany Snow to the punch in terms of recruiting her Parks and Recreation co-star, Aubrey Plaza, as the "newcomer" to Saturday Night Live's rendering of the popular Lionsgate/Netflix's erotic thriller The Hunting Wives in their season two trailer parody. The skit, which takes advantage of the streamer's announcement of the Rebecca Cutter-created series renewal on Netflix, sees the host and SNL alum take on Malin Akerman's role of Margo Banks and Chloe Fineman in Snow's role of a newcomer from Boston, Sophie O'Neil, with the ending having Plaza's newcomer from California making her entrance. Snow spoke to Entertainment Tonight to expand upon the "Ah ha" moment she had about Plaza.

Brittany Snow on the Idea She Had for Aubrey Plaza for 'The Hunting Wives'

"We always had a pie-in-the-sky idea that maybe Aubrey Plaza would be a part of the show, so seeing her in the skit was very strange," Snow told ET. "So, we're hoping one day." The Murdaugh: Death in the Family star told Bleeding Cool upon her initial reaction to the skit, "Oh yeah. My life is made, basically. Just never thought that would happen, and Chloe Fineman did an amazing job getting my very weird voice perfect [laughs]."

The Hunting Wives, based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, follows Sophie as she and her family move to Texas to flee her tumultuous past in Boston, since she's a recovering alcoholic, dealing with the shame from the fatal car accident she was involved in. There she meets Margo and her husband, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney), an influential couple on top of the world, with the latter having political ambitions. As Sophie digs deeper into Margo's inner circle, she falls back into her old habits as Margo regularly tempts her into her debaucherous ways, with Sophie madly falling in love with her.

As the SNL sketch describes the series as "straight but lesbian, horny Republican murder drama," all the players involved exaggerate accordingly with the subtlety of late-night Cinemax. Upon Plaza's character's entrance, Margo's crew are already welcoming before she announces openly she's a lesbian before the four pull their guns on her…because, you know, Texas.

