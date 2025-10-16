Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Star Snow on Fineman, SNL Sketch: "My Life Is Made"

Brittany Snow (Murdaugh: Death in the Family) offered her thoughts on SNL's parody of The Hunting Wives and Chloe Fineman's impression.

You know you've made it as a pop culture sensation when Saturday Night Live creates a parody, as is the case with the Lionsgate and Netflix series The Hunting Wives. SNL released a "trailer" of what they think season two of what the NBC series describes as the "straight but lesbian, horny Republican murder drama," set in Texas would look like featuring host and SNL alum Amy Poehler as Malin Åkerman's alpha, Margo Banks, and Chloe Fineman as the newcomer to the group and outsider, Brittany Snow's Sophie O'Neil with Poehler calling up a special favor in the end. Snow, who's promoting her work in the Hulu miniseries true crime drama Murdaugh: Death in the Family, spoke to Bleeding Cool to offer her thoughts on Fineman's impression.

Brittany Snow Reacts to Saturday Night Live's Parody of The Hunting Wives

Any thoughts you had on that SNL skit on The Hunting Wives?

Snow: Oh yeah. My life is made, basically. Just never thought that would happen, and Chloe Fineman did an amazing job getting my very weird voice perfect [laughs].

The skit had Fineman's Sophie announcing she's back from prison to Poeher's Margo, who says, "Look what the cat dragged in," before flashing her. We also see Ashley Padilla's version of Callie (Jamie Ray Newman), and Sarah Sherman's version of Jill (Katie Lowes), playing up all the cliches of the show, from the rampant thigh-squeezing, Sophie's alcoholism, and faux reviews. The coup d'état is the addition of Aubrey Plaza's original character as the new girl before the punchline of her openly admitting she's a lesbian, before the group pulls their guns on her.

Based on the book of the same name by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives follows Sophie, who is trying to flee from her dark past in Boston and ends up among a group of Texas socialites and befriending their leader, Margo, who's in a private open relationship with her politically ambitious husband and equally lecherous Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney). Sophie initially struggles to fit in since she hails from a more liberal background. Season one is filled with indulgence and decadence as Jed and Margo live the high life as he prepares for his campaign for governor, but a conspiracy unravels in their web that risks undoing most of the major players involved. Season one ends with Sophie discovering the truth about her best friend and lover, Margo, and her role in framing her for murder. Adding to that, the season one cliffhanger regarding what happens with Sophie and Margo's brother, Kyle (Michael Aaron). Upon the release of the Rebecca Cutter-created series on Netflix, the stream announced its renewal in September.

The first three episodes of Murdaugh: Death in the Family, which also stars Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison, and Gerald McRaney, are available on Hulu. New episodes stream Wednesdays.

