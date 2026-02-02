Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show to End After 7 Seasons; Clarkson Responds

After seven seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show will wrap up its run, with Season 7 episodes expected to air through the fall.

Kelly Clarkson cites family time as a key reason for stepping away after seven successful seasons.

The show has won 24 Daytime Emmys, including four for Outstanding Talk Show Host and Series.

NBCUniversal and producers praise Clarkson's warmth, talent, and lasting impact on daytime TV.

After questions concerning the long-running syndicated daytime talk show's future, NBCUniversal and Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to end its run with the current seventh season. Production will continue, with Clarkson and some guests set to host the remainder of the season, and Season 7 expected to air through this fall. The Kelly Clarkson Show has taken home 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four consecutive wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four consecutive wins for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York," shared Clarkson. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been an extraordinary collaboration," added Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios. "I'm grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor, and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard, and a little bit better about their day. We couldn't have achieved the show's success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff, and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of."

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been a valued part of our NBC-owned stations' lineup for seven seasons, always delivering an entertaining and engaging show for our daytime audiences," noted Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local. "We thank Kelly and the production team for the wonderful, high-quality show they've produced consistently since 2019, and look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run."

