The Madison: P+ Previews Taylor Sheridan's Pfeiffer, Russell Series

Set for March 14th, Paramount+ released first-look images for Taylor Sheridan's Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-starring The Madison.

Article Summary Paramount+ unveils first-look images for Taylor Sheridan’s new series The Madison, premiering March 14th.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell lead a moving family drama about love, grief, and transformation.

The Madison explores deep family bonds from Montana to Manhattan in an emotionally charged narrative.

Questions remain about the series' connection to the Yellowstone universe following spinoff changes.

We've got good news and question marks for fans of Taylor Sheridan and "Yellowstone." The good news is that Paramount+ released an image gallery for the upcoming Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell-starring The Madison. Set to hit the streaming service on Saturday, March 14th, the series is described as "a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." The streaming series examines the ties that bind families together – even when those ties stretch between Montana and Manhattan – introducing us to the Clyburns in a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. The biggest question, Mark, though? How does the spinoff series connect with the "Yellowstone" universe, as it was initially billed? We've seen "Y: Marshals" become "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch", opting not to include "Yellowstone" in the title, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Joining Pfeiffer and Russell on the streaming series are Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), and Matthew Fox (Lost). Paramount+'s The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Keith Cox.

