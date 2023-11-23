Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Bo-Katan Kryze, disney plus, lucasfilm, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian "Is Din Djarin's Show": Sackhoff on Lead Change Rumors

Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) addressed rumors that she will be taking over as the lead in Disney+'s "Star Wars" series, The Mandalorian.

Article Summary Katee Sackhoff addresses rumors about leading The Mandalorian.

Bo-Katan’s story arc in season 3 aimed to reveal Mandalore's fate.

Sackhoff emphasizes the show's focus remains on Din Djarin's journey.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

When the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian season three was released, fans wondered what would remain given Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) quest to discover Grogu's origins was largely solved. After addressing who rescued the Child from Order 66 during the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith, the focus shifted on Din collaborating with fellow Mandalorian in Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), finding their people scattered before uniting them under a single clan to help free Mandalore from the remnants of the Empire. With Sackhoff sharing the spotlight with Pascal, there was speculation on whether we're seeing a passing of the torch without any clear path forward going forward into season four. The Battlestar Galactica star addressed those rumors.

The Mandalorian: Sackhoff "Lot of Speculation in This Fandom"

"I think there's always going to be a lot of speculation in this fandom," Sackhoff told The Direct while promoting her appearance in the upcoming Fan Expo in San Fransisco over Thanksgiving weekend. "You know, I think it's one of the reasons why people love this fandom so much. And they love this universe so much that, a lot of times, it allows just enough ambiguity for people to interpret things the way that they want to interpret them. And out of that, there is the ability to have a lot of misinformation get out, or just, you know, wishful thinking."

Sackoff stressed how much Bo-Katan's redemption factored into season three in gaining a renewed sense of purpose, earning The Children of the Watch's trust, emerging as their new leader, and unifying the splintered tribes against their common enemy. "And I think in this situation, I think that the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told, I don't believe in any way that it was taking away from Din [Djarin's] story, nor was that ever the intention. And you know, Pedro and I aren't in charge of who gets to lead the show [laughs]. This is Din Djarin's show; it will always be Din Djarin's show." Sackhoff will appear at Fan Expo from November 24th – November 26th. All episodes of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+. For more, you can check out the interview here.

